Madison County curbside recycling changes start this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County’s new recycling program changes start Wednesday.
As part of the new program, recycling will only be collected once per month, rather than weekly.
If you signed up for the new program by June 28, you should receive your new roll-out 95-gallon cart by the end of this weekend.
These bins will replace the old 18-gallon bins ones, which will no longer be serviced after July 31. After that, you will need to have your recycling in the 95-gallon cart in order for it to be collected.
Residents are asked to leave items loose inside the carts. Paper bags can be used for shredded paper, but no garbage bags or plastic bags. Plastic bottles and paper products can go in, as well as metal and aluminum cans. No glass.
If residents are unsure of their pickup day, they can visit recycling-alliance.com or call 256-801-CART.
