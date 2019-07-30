Huntsville police searching for group accused of using cloned debit cards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need the public’s help finding a group of individuals accused of using cloned debit cards in the Huntsville area.
Police say these three people recently used local grocery stores to purchase gift cards with cloned bank debit cards.
Police believe this group is from Illinois, as a red Ford Focus with Illinois tags was used by the offenders in these cases.
The male has been identified as Victor Larouche from Chicago. Police say he was arrested in a different case when officers caught up with him at the scene of a similar act at Walgreens on Winchester Road on July 19. He currently has four other warrants since that case for the same act of debit card fraud and identity theft at other businesses.
The two females have not been identified.
Anyone with Information can call CID at 256-427-7270 or send instant messaging on Facebook or Nextdoor.
