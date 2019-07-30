’Honestly, I feel like my son was executed’: Scottsboro mom pushing for more answers in son’s death

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of a Scottsboro teen shot in the face is demanding more answers from the police department. A 16-year-old is behind bars for the shooting, but the family of Anthony Scott, 17, believes the charges should be upgraded.
Scott was shot July 3 in the 19000 block of Highway 35, according to the Scottsboro Police Department. A release stated Scott was with a group of teens playing with stolen guns at the time.
Those guns linked the group to a strong of theft occurrences across the city. It was later determined Scott was not involved in those crimes.
Scott’s mother, Pamela Mitchem, says police told her he was shot from across the room. Though, his trauma report says he was shot at zero range.
“What are the chances that you shoot someone from across the room so accurately that they don’t have any visual marks other than a small burn mark on their lip," questioned Mitchem.
Originally taken to Highlands Medical Center in Jackson County by the group he was with, Scott was flown to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee where he later passed away.
Mitchem says her son arrived with no phone, no identification and no shoes.
“Honestly, I feel like my son was executed," said Mitchem. “I think they planned it. They had every intention on going to get Anthony and killing him.”
WAFF 48 News requested an interview with Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe, but he denied our request.
Dawe said he could not give more details into where Scott’s cell phone and wallet may be located, whether he was shot in zero range or was murdered. He said it’s not department policy to get into the specifics of an open investigation.
“I will not stop until he gets justice. I will not," said a passionate Mitchem. "I don’t care if it takes the rest of my life to fight with the city of Scottsboro, I will not stop.”
A juvenile was also arrested and charged with theft 1st.
