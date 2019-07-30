Decatur robbery suspect found next door the next day, police say

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A teen robbery suspect was found not far from the scene of the crime.
Decatur police say that on July 26, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery call in the 200 block of 8th Street SW. The victim said the robbers were two males, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
Officers searched the area but were unable to locate either of the suspects.
According to police, officers were called back to the residence the next day because the victim said one of the offenders was at a home next to him.
Officers located the suspect, who reportedly fled on foot but was caught.
The suspect is identified as 17-year-old Matthew Gilford. He was charged with first-degree robbery.
