Cook Museum sees nearly 40,000 visitors since its opening

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Cook Museum hasn’t even been open for two full months and there have already been nearly 40,000 people.
Museum staff tells WAFF 48 News this is right on par with the estimated 200,000 visitors they plan to see this year. Those visitor numbers don’t include school field trips and outreach programs.
Marketing and Public Relations Director Mike Taylor says they have more than 400 positive reviews on Facebook and Google combined, that average out to a five-star rating.
He says staff anticipates several thousand visitors every week.
Taylor says a lot of time and money went into the museum to make it spectacular, and the staff feels they are indeed doing just that.
