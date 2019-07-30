Baltimore-area district pushes back against Trump comments

Peoples was in Sandtown-Winchester, the West Baltimore neighborhood where Freddie Gray grew up years before his death in police custody in 2015 prompted a racial uprising. Now Baltimore is in the spotlight again, this time because of the president's recent attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings, a powerful Trump critic who has represented Maryland in Congress for decades. Trump called the congressman's district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess" where "no human being would want to live."