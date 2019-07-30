Athens woman charged after she and toddler test positive for meth

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens woman out of jail on bond after being arrested on a charge of felony chemical endangerment of a child.
24-year-old Kylie Collins was arrested after deputies say she “knowingly, recklessly, or intentionally” let a child be exposed to a controlled substance or drug paraphernalia, according to our partners at the Athens News Courier.
This arrest comes after a welfare check, where deputies found drugs in the home.
Collins and the child were tested for drugs, and both tests came back positive for meth.
