No fee for requests $0.99 and under

Asking for cash back at checkout? Kroger now charging a fee
July 29, 2019 at 7:51 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 9:33 PM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Do you opt for cash back while checking out at Kroger? Well the grocery chain is now charging for those transactions.

Though there is no fee for requests $0.99 and under, Kroger is now charging people a minimum of $0.50 when they ask for cash back with a debit card at checkout.

Here’s how the cash back charges break down:

  • No fee for any request $0.99 and under
  • $0.50 for cash back under $99.99
  • $1.50 for cash back between $100 and $150
  • $3.50 for cash back between $150.01 and $2,000
  • $6.00 for cash back between $2,001 and $9,999

