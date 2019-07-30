ADEM chief rips media over 3M reports

Lance LaFleur wrote a multi-page letter to Governor Ivey, blaming the media for what he claims is inaccurate and incomplete reporting, and saying federal agencies are responsible for handling the situation at 3M right now. “(The Environmental Protection Agency) is the agency responsible for the reporting, record-keeping, testing and restrictions of potentially hazardous chemical substances under the Toxic Substances Control Act,” LaFleur wrote. “(The EPA) does not delegate its TSC authority to any state nor is TSCA information shared with the states."