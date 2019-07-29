82-year-old man rescued after getting trapped under SUV in Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. (WSVN/CNN) - The family of an 82-year-old man says he is recovering in the intensive care unit after he became trapped underneath an SUV at a Florida shopping plaza.
An intense rescue played out Saturday evening in front of dozens of people in the parking lot of a Hialeah, Fla., shopping plaza, after an SUV fell on an 82-year-old man, leaving him trapped underneath.
Hialeah Police and Fire rescue units responded to the parking lot on a call of a possible pedestrian hit, but they soon discovered the situation was more complicated.
“It turns out that the patient was underneath the vehicle,” said Hialeah Fire Division Chief David Rodriguez. “The person was awake and alert, but he did sustain a pretty bad head injury.”
First responders immediately began to work to lift the SUV and stabilize it. The rescue took about 15 minutes.
“We were able to keep contact with him the whole time, and we were able to lift the car, get the patient out,” Rodriguez said.
Cell phone video shows the moment crews lifted the 82-year-old up and placed him on a stretcher. Paramedics airlifted the victim to a hospital trauma center, where he is in the intensive care unit.
The victim’s family says he is currently listed in stable condition. He suffered injuries to his head, back, hands and knees.
Rescuers say it’s unclear how the victim ended up under the SUV. Rodriguez says he did not see a driver at the time, only the victim and the car.
