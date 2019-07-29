Recall: Great Value Taco Seasoning sold at Walmart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Williams Foods LLC has initiated a voluntary recall including Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix (sold at Walmart) and HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium due to possible Salmonella contamination.
The recalled products include:
Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz package with expiration date of July 8 and 9, 2021 and UPC code: 0 78742 24572 0
HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz packet with expiration dates of July 10, 11 and 15, 2021 and UPC code: 0 41220 79609 0
According to the recall notice on the FDA website:
"These items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by our supplier, Mincing Spice Co. Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella. A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing was supplied to Williams Foods, LLC. We are recalling our products listed above as a precautionary action; to date there have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.