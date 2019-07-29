Public hearing set for business license of Madison juvenile detention facility

Public hearing set for business license of Madison juvenile detention facility
(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 29, 2019 at 6:02 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:05 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A public hearing is now set for you to weigh in after three teens ran away from the Sequel/Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison.

Three juveniles ran away from the facility on Browns Ferry Road last Thursday. They were quickly caught after an hour and a half, but this brings back old fears.

[ 3 runaways from Madison juvenile detention facility recaptured ]

Two years ago, two others ran away and are now accused of killing a man.

A new public hearing is set to discuss Sequel’s business license. It is set for Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.