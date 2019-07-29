Public hearing set for business license of Madison juvenile detention facility

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A public hearing is now set for you to weigh in after three teens ran away from the Sequel/Three Springs juvenile facility in Madison.
Three juveniles ran away from the facility on Browns Ferry Road last Thursday. They were quickly caught after an hour and a half, but this brings back old fears.
Two years ago, two others ran away and are now accused of killing a man.
A new public hearing is set to discuss Sequel’s business license. It is set for Aug. 14 at 6 p.m.
