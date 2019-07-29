Paving continues on Cecil Ashburn Drive; contractor on schedule

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Crews continue making progress on widening a major south Huntsville road that was shut down for construction.
Paving is underway on Cecil Ashburn Drive.
It’s the site of a lot of activity as crews widen the road connecting Jones Valley and Hampton Cove from two to four lanes.
Drone video from Jeff Cosby shows that the project is moving right along.
“The contractor has continued to make progress. Our website and footage on YouTube shows the progress that he’s made. He’s currently putting down the first layer of asphalt that you’ll see up there. He’s on schedule to open one lane in each direction come October,” said Kathy Martin, Director of Engineering for the City of Huntsville.
"We were up there looking at it last week to see some of the progress and they've made great progress and they're going to be right on time for us," added Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
The road is totally closed, allowing crews to get the project done faster.
Another project slated to start in mid to late August impacts 60,000 commuters. A chunk of Research Park Boulevard is going to be widened to six lanes, between U.S. 72 and I-565.
"We did sequence the traffic control plan to keep four lanes open at all times between 6 am and 8 pm. Once the traffic control gets set up, the contractor will resume work in the middle during the daytime hours. They'll be out there, the lanes will still be open, but we just ask people to pay attention. They are traveling through a construction zone," Martin stated.
The city is tracking and managing about 25 active construction projects, varying from large collector roads to other small local roads. Drivers urged to slow down and pay attention when they see orange cones.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.