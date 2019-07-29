North Alabama Multi Agency Crime Center yielding results

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It's a game changer for the way Huntsville Police fight crime.
A new intel center has already helped the department solve dozens of cases.
There’s several similar facilities in Alabama. The East Alabama Metro Crime Center in Oxford allows law enforcement to share intelligence and use technology to solve crimes.
The Jefferson County Metro Area Crime Center is a high tech operation that brings together 14 law enforcement agencies under one roof to share information about criminals.
The Montgomery Police Department launched a new police-community technology initiative, focused on a new real-time crime center. The River Region Strategic Technology and Resource Center (or STAR) Center is a state-of-the-art facility that utilizes video surveillance from every source available to enhance response time, and provide accurate information for responding officers.
Police Chief Ernest Finley credited the STAR Watch system with providing investigators video evidence needed to identify the suspects in a high school shooting in February.
The Mobile Police Department, U.S. Secret Service Mobile Resident Office and Baldwin County Sheriff's Office have the Gulf Coast Technology Center, designed to use technology to combat violent crime.
Now, Huntsville has one too- the North Alabama Multi Agency Crime Center or NAMACC. Huntsville police chief Mark McMurray says it allows for data driven policing.
"That is where all of policing is going now nationwide," Chief McMurray said. "Huntsville has to get on the top edge of gathering stats. It's part of our new records management system that we're working towards right now. We're contracting with the Madison County Sheriff's Office and the City of Madison where we're all sharing the same records management system."
“It’s going to give us the opportunity to actually predict some activity, where it’s going to happen geographically and how to deploy resources,” added Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
NAMACC is up and running right now. In the first quarter of this year, HPD says it helped solve 63 cases.
It’s located in the Public Safety Complex on Wheeler for now, but as it expands with more equipment and personnel, the center will move to a building near the 911 Center.
Right now, HPD is testing models of gunshot detectors and license plate readers to find the best technology for the center.
“It’s a meticulous process. We’re not going to randomly pick out equipment from these companies and install it. We’re going to test it all out and that’s what we’ve been doing,” Lt. Johnson stated.
NAMACC also helps other law enforcement agencies in Madison County with resources and information.
