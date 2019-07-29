Morgan County sheriff playing catch-up on pistol permit mishap

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - For the last six years, under former Sheriff Ana Franklin, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t completed proper background checks for pistol permits.
Now, Sheriff Ron Puckett is playing catch up.
Public information officer Mike Swafford says the office was only doing half the required check.
“The NCIC check handles their criminal background which allows us to know if they’re a felon or whatever their criminal history was, that was always being completed. What was missing was the NICS check, the NICS check," Swafford explained.
The National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS, pulls up information like mental illness history and dishonorable discharge from the military.
To conceal and carry a pistol in Alabama, you’re required to have both a criminal and mental health check.
WAFF 48 News talked with Howard Godbee, manager at Decatur’s Mid-City Pawn, who says he had no idea the sheriff’s office wasn’t completing the proper checks.
“There’s a lot of bogus paper work that looks legit and so it just alleviates us of a lot of liability if we just run a background check on everybody that purchases a firearm," Godbee said.
Godbee says Mid-City Pawn checks and re-checks backgrounds for anyone wanting to buy a gun in their store.
“Even in a case of somebody who’s had a permit for years or retired law enforcement, at some point in time you got to do a background check again. Domestic violence involved, things like that, would deny them a firearm," Godbee explained.
He says people can go through a lot over a year or even five years.
“A lot of people go through mental health issues during that time and had a permit at one time and so when it expires, they should be run again,” Godbee said.
Swafford says the sheriff’s office has gone through every active pistol permit given since 2013.
He says there are no red flags, and everyone in Morgan County who is qualified to carry, can.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.