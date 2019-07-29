More than 90 new teachers hired at Madison County Schools and still dozens of openings

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - If you have a child who attends Madison County Schools, the first day of school is Wednesday, Aug. 7. But Monday, July 29 is the first day of school for all of the districts new teachers.
The Madison County School district has hired more than 90 new teachers to work this year and we talked with several first time teachers and they say they're excited.
“I grew up here, so it’s kind of cool going through the system as a student and then coming back as a teacher, so I’m really excited to dive into everything,” said Catherine Coffey.
“I can’t put into words how excited I am about this opportunity. I’m very passionate about the classroom and working with young minds. First year teacher, I’ve never been more on fire for music education and I think it has a really important place in the school system,” said Zack Melton.
For all the new teachers, Monday is their first day of school, but there are still dozens of jobs available here at the Madison County school district.
School administrators want to fill all of the vacant positions as soon as possible.
“We actually have right now 45 openings still open. Of those, 19 are certified positions. Those will be your teacher side. The other 26 are support positions, and these are all full time positions and we’re looking for these people. We’re looking for CMP, we’re looking for certified mechanics, we’re looking for instructional aides,” says director of personnel Kenneth Kubik.
