More sunshine, heat, and humidity today

The fog will create some issues for the ride to work this morning so you may want to give yourself a little extra time to get where you are headed this morning. The fog should mix out of here quickly today and then we will see plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day. That will help bring in quite a bit of heat as we move into the afternoon as high temperatures will be back into the low 90s across the Valley. Humidity will stay high as well with a southwest wind so it will make it feel slightly warmer with a feels like temperature into the mid-90s. There small chance at a pop-up storm later in the day, but the chances are minimal.