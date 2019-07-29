More sunshine, heat, and humidity today

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Monday! It’s a foggy start to the day out there for some folks as we are waking up to more warmth and humidity out there this morning.
The fog will create some issues for the ride to work this morning so you may want to give yourself a little extra time to get where you are headed this morning.
The fog should mix out of here quickly today and then we will see plenty of sunshine through the remainder of the day. That will help bring in quite a bit of heat as we move into the afternoon as high temperatures will be back into the low 90s across the Valley.
Humidity will stay high as well with a southwest wind so it will make it feel slightly warmer with a feels like temperature into the mid-90s. There small chance at a pop-up storm later in the day, but the chances are minimal.
There is a much better chance for storms as we move into Tuesday as a cold front skirts through the Valley. The best chance will be for areas west of I-65 but everyone goes have a chance at storms throughout the day on Tuesday.
Temperatures will be dependent on whether or not we see rain or some peaks of sun. We’ll see a range of temperatures from 83 to 90 degrees. The rest of the week will have small storm chances but also more heat with the low 90s likely nearly every other day.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.