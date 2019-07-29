LifeSouth needs blood donors to help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - LifeSouth needs help with blood donations.
LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors help patients at our local hospitals and a drop in donations has caused the blood supply to dip below a two day supply.
Donors are invited to stop by a LifeSouth location or blood drive. All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
LifeSouth’s donor center in Madison is located at 8190 Madison Boulevard. LifeSouth’s bloodmobiles will also be out at many locations in coming days.
For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or click here.
