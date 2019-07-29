Lawrence Co. inmate charged with child sex crimes, solicitation of murder has died in custody

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities confirm a Lawrence County inmate awaiting trial for some heinous crimes has died.
Although waiting for trial in Lawrence County, Kenneth McDonald was in Franklin County custody at the time. Franklin County sheriff Shannon Oliver said McDonald died of a possible heart attack.
McDonald was in jail for multiple sex-abuse charges against children. He was also charged with criminal solicitation of murder for trying to have someone killed to impact his case.
