Lawrence Co. inmate charged with child sex crimes, solicitation of murder has died in custody

Lawrence Co. inmate charged with child sex crimes, solicitation of murder has died in custody
Kenneth McDonald (Source: Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 29, 2019 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 5:02 PM

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Authorities confirm a Lawrence County inmate awaiting trial for some heinous crimes has died.

Although waiting for trial in Lawrence County, Kenneth McDonald was in Franklin County custody at the time. Franklin County sheriff Shannon Oliver said McDonald died of a possible heart attack.

[ Lawrence Co. inmate charged with criminal solicitation of murder while incarcerated ]

McDonald was in jail for multiple sex-abuse charges against children. He was also charged with criminal solicitation of murder for trying to have someone killed to impact his case.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.