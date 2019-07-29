Huntsville police searching for hit & run vehicle from motorcycle wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are asking for the public’s help finding a hit-and-run suspect.
Police say on July 19 between 11 and 11:30 p.m. there was an accident near University Drove and Wayne Drive involving a Red SUZ GSX1300R motorcycle and a gray Mustang with a possible Florida tag. The Mustang fled the scene.
Both motorcycle riders received injuries.
If anyone has information, please call the Huntsville Police Department at 256-427-5479.
