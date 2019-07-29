Huntsville man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2017 drunk driving crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge on Monday morning in a drunk driving crash that claimed another man’s life in 2017.
Police said 48-year-old Derrick Lamont Chandler was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed head-on into another car on November 2017. 40-year-old Michael Buckner was killed.
Chandler received a 15-year-split sentence. He will spend three years in prison and five years on probation.
If he violates his probation he will go back to prison to serve the full sentence.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.