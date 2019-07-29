Huntsville International Airport gets almost $10.5M for airfield renovations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Federal Aviation Administration has given Huntsville International Airport a grant of almost $10.5 million.
The money will be used to renovate a runway, taxiway and an apron. It will also be used to replace taxiway lighting and airfield guidance signs.
These projects are scheduled to begin Aug. 15.
“It’s a pretty big deal, not just for Huntsville, but for the entire country because we’re part of the integrated airport system and we get a lot of diversions from other airports, so it’s a big deal,” said Jana Kuner, public relations manger for Huntsville International Airport.
The airport may even need an upgrade soon. According to Airport board chairman Carl Gessler, Huntsville isn’t just the fastest-growing metro area in Alabama, it’s on track to become the state’s largest city in the next five years.
