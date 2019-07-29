Bicyclist struck by car left with concussion, broken bones

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police are turning to the public for help in their efforts to find the driver who hit a bicyclist with their car and sped off.
It happened last Wednesday night around Meridian Street and Max Luther Drive, near Floyd E Tut Fann Home.
Police say the car at fault left the scene. They are looking for a large sedan with heavy front end damage.
According to HPD, the bicyclist was severely injured and they need more details about the car involved.
"We know that the victim in this case is still in critical condition. We are looking for a larger type vehicle. We don't have a specific make or model from the witness or witnesses that could give us information. We do know there's going to be heavy front end damage to this vehicle and we ask the public if they have any information to come forward and give us a call," explained Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
The victim was left with a severe concussion.
He has no memory of the accident, just that he was leaving work and he woke up in the emergency room, according to his girlfriend, who provided a pictures of his leg after surgery.
He suffered fractures in his left leg and underwent surgery to get rod permanently placed in his leg.
His recovery will take months. He is still battling a fever. His oxygen levels and fluid in his lungs are being monitored.
“All in all, he is doing well and is becoming stronger every day considering everything that happened,” his girlfriend said.
