Alabama, Wisconsin announce home-and-home series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama and The University of Wisconsin announced a home-and-home football series Monday.
The Crimson Tide will travel to Madison in 2024 and the Badgers will return the trip to Tuscaloosa in 2025.
“We’re happy to have added another quality non-conference opponent for a home-and-home series in Wisconsin,” said Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne. “Traveling to Camp Randall, one of the nation’s oldest stadiums, will make for a great road contest early in the 2024 season. Having them return the trip in 2025 to Bryant-Denny Stadium will also certainly provide a boost to our home slate, and we look forward to the opportunity.”
“We are excited to add another high-caliber, non-conference game to our future schedule,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “We played a great game with Wisconsin in Arlington a few years back and this home-and-home series will be a tremendous opportunity for our programs to play in two of the best atmospheres in college football. Matchups like this are so important to the health of college football because it provides fans exciting matchups and players new challenges.”
This now makes five upcoming home-and-home series for the Tide. The current lineup is below:
September 10, 2022 - @ Texas in Austin
September 9, 2023 - Texas in Tuscaloosa
September 14, 2024 - @ Wisconsin in Madison
September 13, 2025 - Wisconsin in Tuscaloosa
September 5, 2026 - @ West Virginia in Morgantown
September 4, 2027 - West Virginia in Tuscaloosa
September 2, 2028 - @ Notre Dame in South Bend
September 1, 2029 - Notre Dame in Tuscaloosa
September 11, 2032 - @ Oklahoma in Norman
September 10, 2033 - Oklahoma in Tuscaloosa
No word if the folks in Tuscaloosa are working to fill the 2030 - 2031 years with another similar matchup.
Related to the current season, the Crimson Tide kickoff 2019 in Atlanta vs. Duke in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game on August 31.
