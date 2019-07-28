Records: Pot, baggies, scale found during July arrest of Point Mallard shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) -Police found 8 ounces of marijuana in a car July 18 in Southwest Decatur when they arrested a teenager previously charged in the June 1 shooting at Point Mallard Aquatic Center, according to our news partners.
Kaleeb D’vante Jones, 18, 1301 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur, was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana in the latest incident.
Jones was standing near a white Dodge sedan at a residence in the 500 block of Allen Street Southwest on July 18 when police detectives noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, according to an affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court by Decatur police investigator Will Halbrooks.
Following a probable cause search, police also found clear plastic baggies containing marijuana debris and a digital scale in the vehicle, the affidavit stated. The affidavit does not identify the owner of the vehicle.
Jones was booked into Morgan County Jail. He was released Tuesday on a $30,000 property bond, according to jail records.
The affidavit said three detectives were driving in the area of Fifth Avenue and Allen Street Southwest. They observed multiple males standing in the front yard of a house near the intersection. They recognized one of the males as Deontae Prettyman, who had active warrants, the affidavit stated.
It said the detectives turned their vehicle around on Fifth Avenue to make contact with Prettyman. Upon arriving at an Allen Street residence., Prettyman was no longer in the driveway but Jones and another male were. The affidavit said an unidentified male fled on foot and was able to evade the detectives. The man who fled was later identified, the affidavit said.
At the time of his arrest, Jones was out on $60,000 bail after being charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault related to the aquatic center shooting.
Two minors suffered non-life threatening injuries when a single bullet fragmented, authorities said. Jones turned himself in to Decatur police three days after the shooting.
Police said the shooting occurred in the carpeted area of the wave pool, shortly after 9 p.m. on June 1.
Jones, whose first name has been listed as both Kaleb and Kaleeb in court documents, waived a preliminary hearing in Morgan County District Court on June 25. The shooting case now goes to a grand jury, the next step after a preliminary hearing, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis.
Jones filed a motion in Morgan County District Court for youthful offender status.
Jones’ attorney, Tim Case of Florence, said he is continuing to look into all accusations against his client.
