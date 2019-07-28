Overnight fire in vacant building in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire broke out in a vacant building on Clinton Ave. last night around 11pm.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue Captain Frank McKenzie tells WAFF the fire was minor but suspects it had been burning for quite some time.
The entire first floor was charred, and a hole had been formed in the second floor. Had the fire burned just as much as 10 minutes longer, McKenzie says it would have been large.
One firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital but is expected to be alright.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, though McKenzie says he should know by Monday.
