Mild tonight with a seasonably hot week ahead

Any lingering rain showers should start to diminish after sunset tonight leaving us calm with lows in the upper 60s by daybreak on Monday.
The work week will start off mostly dry with highs near 90 degrees and isolated rain showers, skies will be mostly sunny.
A cold front will move through the Tennessee Valley Tuesday afternoon bringing increasing chances for rain showers and scattered thunderstorms. Right now our chances of seeing strong to severe storms looks low but we will keep an eye on the front over the next several days.
After the cold front highs will be seasonal for the rest of the week in the high 80s to low 90s with isolated showers and storms possible each afternoon.
