Humidity rising, rain chances this week

There could be a shower or two today and another chance for an afternoon pop-up shower tomorrow, but a weak cold front from the northwest will track southeast, approaching the Tennessee Valley and will increase rain coverage Tuesday. The front will stall to our north, not passing through the area, but showers will be possible through the middle of the week with rain chances decreasing toward the end of the workweek. Highs will mostly rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.