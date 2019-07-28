Humidity rising, rain chances this week

All is quiet this morning across the Valley. Patchy fog is present this morning. The fog will lift through the morning as the day heats up. Dew points are slightly higher this morning, and this trend will continue during the first few days of the workweek.
Afternoon high temperatures will climb into the low 90s. There could be an isolated pop-up shower later this afternoon. Expect quiet conditions tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s.
There could be a shower or two today and another chance for an afternoon pop-up shower tomorrow, but a weak cold front from the northwest will track southeast, approaching the Tennessee Valley and will increase rain coverage Tuesday. The front will stall to our north, not passing through the area, but showers will be possible through the middle of the week with rain chances decreasing toward the end of the workweek. Highs will mostly rise into the upper 80s and low 90s.
