’We operate on the honor system’: Money to keep up Rainsville blueberry farm stolen

RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A DeKalb County blueberry farm was the target of a jam session this week when thieves smashed their money box and ran off with cash. The money is used for the upkeep of the farm.
“The person or persons came in Monday night and found one of Dad’s old hammers out there on the porch, picked it up and just shattered the concrete box," said Wesley Hardman, the farm owner.
Anyone is invited to pick berries on the Rainsville farm. The family asks that you give $8 per gallon, which is a bucket full.
Hardman says Monday someone wasn’t so honest. “It had about $95 in it. We’re lucky that there was not more than that.”
Jessica Francisco and her family were on the farm today picking berries. She was surprised someone would hit the farm.
“We pick blueberries every summer and it’s a beautiful farm so we decided to come here," said Francisco.
“Our entire family has had something to do with this operation and meeting a lot of people," said Hardman.
“I’m sorry that you needed the money bad enough to destroy property to get it. I hope you change your ways.”
At this time, they have another container on the porch for checks and cash. If you are a customer and wish to not put cash or checks in the black case, you can mail payment to Wesley Hardman. Visit their Facebook page here.
