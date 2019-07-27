HPD: Pedestrian ran into road; driver not at fault

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police have released more information regarding a pedestrian-involved wreck Friday afternoon.
The wreck happened at approximately 12:21 p.m. on Jordan Lane near Brandontown Road. According to police, witnesses said the pedestrian was arguing with someone on the sidewalk on Jordan Lane. Witnesses saw him abruptly dart into the roadway in an erratic manner, directly into the path of the driver, according to police.
Investigators say the driver did not have time to stop and hit him.
The pedestrian was transported to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He currently remains in serious condition, but he is expected to survive.
According to police, all evidence available indicates that the pedestrian was at fault, and the driver could have done nothing to avoid the collision. No charges are expected to be filed against the driver in this case, but the investigation is ongoing.
