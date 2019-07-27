Handy festival comes to close this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -The W.C. Handy Music Festival will come to a close this weekend, ending 10 days of a variety of genres in music, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
Friday's events began in 10 in the morning and, every day of the festival week, continued into the night at various venues and restaurants in the Shoals. There were several free events, including the Swampfest Songwriter Showcase at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and Visitors Center. It featured Mitch Mann, Russell Mefford and Andreas Werner.
Riverside Jazz is always a favorite event and this year featured Joseph Baldwin, John Bull and Skyler Saufley, Judy toney adn Sunshine Band, West Sheffield and The Slow Red Moth Band, Deidra and Ruff Pro Band, Longevity, Mary Mason Band, and Off the Chain.
Today's weekend culmination events begins with the forever favorite Street Strut, beginning at 10 a.m. in Wilson Park, downtown Florence. Grand marshals are Judy Hood and Mansfield Key III. Music will be by the Thompson Trio.
Tonight’s headliner is Miki Howard, and The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston. Performances begins at 8 p.m. in Norton Auditorium on the University of North Alabama campus.
