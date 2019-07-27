Free back-to-school immunizations in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -With the school year fast approaching, parents, do not forget to get your children's immunization shots. The Madison County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization clinic.
Officials say vaccines are free to the public. The clinic will be going on for three weeks from 9:00 in the morning to 3:30 in the afternoon.
They will see the first 60 patients every day. 30 patients in the morning and 30 patients in the afternoon. The clinic started will be running from July 22 to August 9, so make sure you get your kids to the health department if they need vaccinations before starting school.
Children who will turn age 11 before August 7, 2019 require an updated Tetanus Diptheria (whooping cough), or TD vaccine.
