Bicyclist arrested in Boaz on drug charges

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) -One man is behind bars, after he was busted on his bicycle for several drug-related charges.
According to Boaz Police, officers responded to a suspicious person riding a bicycle in the area of Mill Avenue and Elizabeth St. Once officers made contact the suspect initially complied but then took off on the bicycle.
At some point the suspect got off the bicycle and continued on foot.
A few minutes later the suspect was apprehended in the area of Mill Avenue and McCleskey St.
The suspect was identified as Ronnie Gene Colbert.
He has been charged with felony warrants out of Blount County for dangerous drugs, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance (crystal meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia (syringe).
The suspect admitted he ran from officers because he had the felony warrants from Blount County.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.