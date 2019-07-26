Upcoming empowerment event in Huntsville to help women in recovery

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Women are working with women to empower each other in Huntsville.
"It’s much easier to stay clean and sober when you are healthy on the inside,” said Stephanie Jennings, who works at Best Life Recovering Residence, a home for women who need a little help getting back on their feet.
"It's a program that is for women that come out of detox, or rehab or prison and they came into the program and learn how to move forward in their life again,” Jennings said.
Jennings says the home is really important for women in recovery because of the structure it provides. The women have a routine and are learning skills that will help them stay clean.
"This way you come into the house and you have a sponsor and you have a network of women forever,” Jennings said. “So you learn what you need to do in your daily and you just change everything."
Jennings says helping these women also helps her as well.
"I'm in recovery myself and that's what I needed,” she said. “For me to be able to give back and be an example. I'm here to make share my experience, strength and hope and how I was able to get my life back."
Jennings and Best Life Recovering Residence is partnering with yoga instructor Maria Brito for a yoga class and women empowerment talk.
"I'm very excited to partner with Maria,” she said. “I feel very strongly that feeling good on the inside makes it much easier to move forward in your life."
Jennings loves the recovery community and hopes to see it grow bigger and better.
The yoga class and empowerment talk is happening on Aug. 10 at the Botanical gardens. It is free, but Jennings encourages people to bring women’s hygiene items to donate.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.