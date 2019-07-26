One person shot on Moores Mill Road overnight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County deputies are sorting out an overnight shooting on Moores Mill Road.
It happened around 1:30 Friday morning, just north of the road’s split with Countess Road.
Deputies aren’t releasing much information right now, but say one person was shot after an altercation inside the house. They’re telling us the victim’s injuries aren’t considered life threatening and that victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
At last word, there were no arrests to report.
