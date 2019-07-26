Nice weather continues through the weekend, but moisture eventually returns

Another great day is in progress as we wrap up the workweek. There may be a cloud here and there, but nothing will be falling from those clouds. Sunshine and dry conditions will persist. Highs will peak near 90.
The Tennessee Valley will remain dry through the weekend. Dew points will creep up through the rest of this week into the next. By Sunday, there will still be sunshine, but the chance for a few isolated showers will return. A similar day rolls into Monday. Tuesday brings the next best chance for showers and storms as moisture returns with dew points back into the low 70s.
For most of next week, rain chances are low and highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s. The return of higher dew points will make it feel hotter during peak heating hours.
