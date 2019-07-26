HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley will have mostly sunny skies this weekend.
Dew points will creep up through weekend into the next week. By Sunday, most of the area will be dry, but the chance for a few isolated showers will return.
A similar day rolls into Monday. Tuesday brings the next best chance for showers and storms as moisture returns with dew points back into the low 70s.
For most of next week, rain chances are low and highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s. The return of higher dew points will make it feel hotter during peak heating hours.
