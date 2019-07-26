Morgan County deputies searching for 3 drug trafficking suspects

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects connected to a drug-related search warrant executed this week.
Kyrus Dawon Clay, Tina Maria Clay, and Quenton Cortez Clay are wanted on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of receiving stolen property.
On Wednesday afternoon, a search warrant was served at a home on Ryan Drive in Decatur. Decatur police said no arrests were made at the time.
If you see or hear information concerning these individuals, please contact 256-350-4613.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.