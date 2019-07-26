More sunshine with heat and humidity on the way

Happy Friday! It is slightly warmer out there this morning, but overall it is still nice and comfy with low humidity.
We will still have some dew on the grass this morning, but as we move int other afternoon we will warm up and humidity will stay low. High temperatures today will be the warmest they have been all week, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind today will be back from the southeast which will draw in a little more humidity for the afternoon that what we have seen Wednesday and Thursday, but overall still pleasant.
This weekend will be hot and sunny as humidity starts to pick up as well. High temperatures both days will be between 88 to 94 degrees. Plenty of sunshine on the way as we move through the weekend as well with a few passing clouds. It looks like we will stay dry as we move through the weekend but by next week the storm chances will pick up as humidity creeps back up.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
