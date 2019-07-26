3 runaways from Madison juvenile detention facility recaptured

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 25, 2019 at 8:55 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:55 PM

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police say three people ran away from a juvenile detention facility Thursday night, but they didn’t stay gone long.

The young men ran away from the Sequel Facility on Browns Ferry Road. A police department spokesman said they got word of the runaways at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. They alerted other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

All three were located after about an hour and a half in area of Schrimsher Road and Segers Road, within a quarter-mile radius of where they were searching. Capt John Stringer said one of their officers spotted them while driving by.

Their names were not released.

This is the same detention facility where two young men ran away in August 2017 and were charged with murdering a man.

