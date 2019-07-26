Huntsville’s Summer Slowdown campaign aim to reduce car wrecks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Slow down! That’s the message from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and the police department.
There are more than two dozen roadwork projects underway, and kids head back to school Aug. 5, so the city is launching a traffic safety campaign.
Huntsville’s Summer Slowdown campaign is underway to urge drivers to pump the brakes in order to reduce their chances of getting into a car accident.
“We have major corridors and major roads that people are going a little too fast over,” said Battle.
Battle and Police Chief Mark McMurray joined other city officials at a press conference Friday morning and shared their message about traffic safety in construction zones and soon school zones.
“If we can make sure we slow down a little bit, we’ll be great and we’ll go into this next school season and people will get home safely,” Battle said.
“There’s a good chance that any commuter will travel through a construction zone in the next couple of months or even next year, so we just ask you to pay attention in those areas and obey the traffic work zone construction signage,” Kathy Martin. detector of engineering.
“Remember that traffic patterns change as school starts. The school zones will cause some delays so think about what time you’re going to work in the morning and what time you’re going to leave to get there,” McMurray said. " Plan for some delays."
City leaders and police say 75 percent of the fender benders on Governors Drive are totally avoidable. They’re rear end collisions and fender benders. And those Governors Drive accident stats are indicative of what they see across Huntsville’s major corridors.
HPD will have officers posted around the city, at certain problem hot spots too, and around schools to protect kids.
“If you see one of these yellow flashing zones, it is a zero tolerance speeding. You don’t get 26 mph. You have to stay to 25 or less,” McMurray said.
As we approach the start of the school year, we want to remind you about the law regarding when to stop for school buses.
If you’re driving on a two-lane road, you must stop, no matter which direction you’re driving. If you’re on a 4-lane road, separated by a center turn lane, you also have to stop, no matter which direction you’re driving.
Finally, if you’re driving on a highway divided by grass or a barrier, vehicles in all lanes behind the bus must stop. But if you’re driving in the opposite direction, proceed with caution.
