Huntsville ranked best city in state for raising families

Huntsville ranked best city in state for raising families
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | July 26, 2019 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 5:17 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has been named among the country’s best cities for families.

According to Wallet Hub, the Rocket City is the best city in the state to raise a family. It’s also ranks among the top cities in the country, at the number 69 spot.

Overland Park, Kansas ranked number 1 on that list.

The rankings were based on key essential family dynamics including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.