Huntsville ranked best city in state for raising families

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville has been named among the country’s best cities for families.
According to Wallet Hub, the Rocket City is the best city in the state to raise a family. It’s also ranks among the top cities in the country, at the number 69 spot.
Overland Park, Kansas ranked number 1 on that list.
The rankings were based on key essential family dynamics including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics.
