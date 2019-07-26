Flies in the kitchen & leaking dumpsters: Your July 26th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The battle between restaurant owners and insects continues this summer. Flies are still being written up in health reports every week across north Alabama.
This week, we’ll start in Hazel Green, where El Mariachi on Highway 231/431 has the lowest score of the week with an 82. Inspectors found flies throughout the building, dirty soda nozzles and no soap being used in the dish washing sink. More flies were found in the Moore’s Mill Road Sonic. It gets an 87. Staying in Madison County, The Cuban Cafe in Madison gets an 87 because of chemicals that were being stored next to open containers of tea and water. Las Trojas on Highway 72 gets an 83 because of dirty ice machines and missing soap from hand sinks.
More scores from Limestone, Morgan, Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert Counties:
In the Shoals, the Kitchen Cops had more than 50 inspections filed. They found problems at the Stockyard Cafe in Russellville, and the Campbell’s Texaco in Phil Campbell. Those two businesses tied for the low score of the week, each earning an 85.
The Stockyard Cafe was written up for not properly sanitizing dishes, and an employee not washing their hands. The Texaco lost points for having chemicals stored with food and using unapproved pesticides.
The lowest score in Morgan County this week was found at the Somerville Grocery on Highway 67. It earned a 79 because of a dirty ice machine, missing thermometer and a leaking dumpster. In Decatur, the McDonald’s on Highway 20 and Woodall Road gets an 82. Inspectors found broken scoops being used for fries. Plastic bits from those scoops could end up in food, so they had to be discarded. There were also dirty drink nozzles at that McDonald’s.
The lowest score in Limestone county is the Lucia’s Cocina on County Line Road. It gets an 86 because of problems with the sink and ice machine.
