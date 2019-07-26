Flies in the kitchen & leaking dumpsters: Your July 26th, 2019 Kitchen Cops report

This week, we’ll start in Hazel Green, where El Mariachi on Highway 231/431 has the lowest score of the week with an 82. Inspectors found flies throughout the building, dirty soda nozzles and no soap being used in the dish washing sink. More flies were found in the Moore’s Mill Road Sonic. It gets an 87. Staying in Madison County, The Cuban Cafe in Madison gets an 87 because of chemicals that were being stored next to open containers of tea and water. Las Trojas on Highway 72 gets an 83 because of dirty ice machines and missing soap from hand sinks.