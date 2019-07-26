Couple marries in hospital after accident leaves Ky. man unable to move from neck down: ‘We shouldn’t wait’

“And he was jumping around, landing on his ankles and I was like, you need to roll outta that like a safety roll, like a somersault you do as a kid,” said Chris, who then demonstrated how it could safely be done. “And I jumped off our porch, like the second step, landed on my feet and went to do a roll and landed on something and my neck or something just couldn’t take the pressure and I broke my C5 vertebrae and instantly was nothing, from the neck down.”