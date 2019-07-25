2 weeks later, eviction debris remains in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A mess of a situation in one Decatur neighborhood at an apartment complex on Wimberly Drive, left over after someone was evicted on July 12.
Our partners at the Decatur Daily tell us city officials have been working to clean this mess up for two weeks, but some circumstances surrounding the eviction have slowed that process.
Residents in the area, though, are getting fed up with looking at it.
City officials have given the property owners until August 5 to get the mess cleaned up.
You can read more about this story in today’s edition of the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.