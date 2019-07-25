‘She put the fear of God in the guy’: Former soldier chases down, tackles man who flashed her

State Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Memorial Drive Flasher Last Thursday, July 18, 2019 at about 7:30 a.m., a woman reported that while she was jogging on Memorial Drive near Vassar Street in Cambridge, a man indecently exposed himself to her. The woman pursued the man and attempted to physically detain him while calling for those nearby to contact police. The man resisted the woman’s attempt to detain him and fled the area, last seen running down Amesbury Street. The suspect is described as a white male with a heavy build, short dark colored hair, a receding hair line, wearing black and grey running clothes and black running shoes with white soles. The suspect was recorded by nearby cameras and that video can be seen below. The first segment of the video shows the period of time immediately following the indecent exposure, beginning as the suspect passes the woman, while the second segment shows a closer view of the suspect jogging. (Please note that to protect the integrity of the investigation, the segment of video that was released does not show the actual act of indecent exposure; the MSP has reviewed the entire video). If you have any information relative to the identity of the suspect, please contact Trooper Martin Concannon at the State Police Barracks in Boston, 617-727-6780. Special thanks to MIT Police for their assistance in this investigation.