Residents get move out date ahead of Huntsville public housing complex demolition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - People who live in the Sparkman Homes apartments in Huntsville are no longer in limbo of when the public housing complex will be demolished. Huntsville Housing Authority officials gave residents an Oct. 15 move out date.
Last summer, we alerted you to the demolition plans at Sparkman Homes.
At the time, the HHA officials cited aging buildings as reason. We’ve learned those repairs would cost more than $20 million, not to mention, the units are in a floodplain.
“I don’t know where I’m going to go but I’m in the process of finding a place," said resident Cassdy Reynolds.
Vouchers will be given to each resident to help with moving expenses, application fees and more. Though, some residents say it’s still unclear what all of their options are moving forward.
“With so many people moving, you never know how much an apartment complex has available or if the landlord of a house will take your voucher," said Reynolds.
A meeting was held Wednesday night to address these concerns. The media was not allowed inside.
“We will be displaced. They are doing everything and anything that they can to help us relocate," said resident Marcel Butler. "I do appreciate that we are getting something.”
Within the next 30 days (mid-August), residents should receive all of their voucher information to help make this move easier.
It’s not clear what exactly the plan is for that site or when the demolition will take place.
