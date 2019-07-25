Pleasant weather persists

Friday and Saturday bring the same type of gorgeous weather with afternoon highs likely peaking into the low 90s. The next chance for rain comes Sunday, but don’t expect a washout. Rain coverage will be around 20 percent. Better rain chances come during the workweek as a southerly flow brings back moisture, increasing dew points and increasing the chance for showers and storms.
Tuesday could be the next best chance for showers. Highs could be below average due to the clouds and rain and rise into the upper 80s.
