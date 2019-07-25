Porter Cable Table Saw sold at Lowe’s recalled due to fire hazard

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new recall could stop you from doing your weekend project. Some Porter Cable Table Saws are being recalled.
The Consumer Products Safety Commission report found the saw’s motor can overheat, creating a fire hazard.
So far there’s been 61 reports of the table saw motors overheating and causing fires. The saws being recalled were sold exclusively at Lowe’s stores.
You can return this product for a full refund. Click here to learn more about the recall.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.